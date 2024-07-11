It’s Slurpee Day! Here’s how to get a FREE one!

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering free Slurpees for its 90th anniversary.

By Martica Lopez

Want a FREE Slurpee? July 11th has become what’s known as National Slurpee Day because it marks the 97th birthday of 7-Eleven. To celebrate, the convenience store is giving away a free small Slurpee!

All you gotta do is visit any participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes TODAY to get yours. No purchase is required. PLUS, you can get more than than just that one free Slurpee. If you Scan your 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards membership, you will get a coupon for another free small Slurpee between July 12-31.

