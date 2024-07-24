It’s TOO Hot NOT To Be At The Pool! Here’s a List of Affordable Pool Options in Miami-Dade

When you think of Miami, you might envision sun-drenched beaches and vibrant nightlife, but did you know that the city also boasts some incredible public pools? Whether you’re a resident looking to beat the heat or a visitor seeking a refreshing dip, Miami’s public pools offer something for everyone — and they’re accessible without a hefty price tag.

Flamingo Park PoolLocated at 1200 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach, Flamingo Park Pool is a haven for both serious swimmers and families. With its eight-lane lap pool and interactive play pool for kids, it’s perfect for a day of aquatic enjoyment. Miami Beach residents enjoy free admission, while nonresidents can access the pool for $17, making it a budget-friendly option for all.

Venetian PoolFor a touch of historic charm, head to 2701 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, and experience the Venetian Pool. This outdoor oasis, dating back to 1923, features stunning cave formations, cascading waterfalls, and over 820,000 gallons of pristine water. While Coral Gables residents receive a significant discount, nonresidents can still enjoy this unique experience for $22.

McDonald Water ParkIf you’re in the mood for family-friendly fun, McDonald Water Park at 7505 W. 12th Ave., Hialeah, is the place to be. Open on weekends, this park offers a lazy river, a wave pool, and a splash pad, ensuring endless entertainment for visitors of all ages. Hialeah residents pay $8 for admission, while nonresidents can join in the fun for just $10.

Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center - Located at 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, this indoor gem offers a respite from the sun with its vibrant art installation and multiple swimming and fitness sections. The art installation not only adds visual appeal but also helps minimize indoor pool acoustics, creating a unique sensory experience for visitors.

Roby George Park - For those in Homestead, the Roby George Park at 201 SW 11th Ave. offers a refreshing escape with its looping slides and spacious lap-swimming areas. Homestead residents enjoy free admission, while out-of-towners can dive in for just $2, making it an affordable option for a day of aquatic fun.

Miller J. and Nancy S. Dawkins Olympic Swimming Pool Complex - Located at 4800 NW 12th Ave., Miami, this complex is a haven for swimming enthusiasts. Boasting an Olympic-sized pool, multiple diving boards, and a high-dive platform, it’s perfect for those looking to make a splash. With a nominal $3 entry fee for adults (and free entry for kids), it’s a great value for a day of swimming and diving.

Rockway Park Pool - Nestled at 9460 SW 27th Dr., Miami, Rockway Park Pool offers a relaxed atmosphere and friendly lifeguard staff. Open during select hours on weekdays and Saturdays, it’s an ideal spot to unwind after a long day or enjoy a weekend swim. Entry is just $3, making it an affordable option for locals and visitors alike.

Thomas Sasso Pool - If you’re in North Miami and looking to learn to swim or simply enjoy some aquatic fitness, Thomas Sasso Pool at 1100 NW 125th St. is the place to go. Offering swimming lessons year-round and featuring a six-lane pool for fitness enthusiasts, it’s a community hub for water-based activities.

Miami’s public pools not only offer relief from the heat but also provide affordable recreation options for residents and tourists alike. Whether you prefer a scenic outdoor pool with historic charm or a modern indoor facility with state-of-the-art amenities, there’s a public pool in Miami waiting for you to dive in. So next time you’re planning a pool outing in Miami, consider one of these top picks for a splashing good time without breaking the bank.