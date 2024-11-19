J Balvin announces 2025 tour with a Miami Stop!

Balvin

By Martica Lopez

J Balvin is making his return to the spotlight with his new album ‘Rayo’, and he’s hitting the road on his “Back to the Rayo Tour!” After a few years off, the reggaeton star is bringing his fresh sound and high-energy performance to Miami’s Kaseya Center on March 22, 2025.

The 27-city tour kicks off March 20, 2025, and Miami fans won’t want to miss this chance to see Balvin live. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 21 at 9 a.m., with presale access starting Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. (use code MIAJBALVIN or CMNFAN).

Don’t miss out—grab your tickets and get ready for an unforgettable night with J Balvin!

J Balvin

Back to the Rayo Tour

March 22, 2025 | 8 p.m.

Kaseya Center, Miami

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

