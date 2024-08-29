J Balvin is Bringing the Beats to Monday Night Football!

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) J Balvin performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Get ready because Mondays are about to get a whole lot spicier. J Balvin has just been named ESPN’s official music curator for Monday Night Football for the 2024-25 NFL season!

Starting September 9th, J Balvin will be curating the beats for select games, starting with his new song “DOBLEXXO” featuring Feid from his album Rayo. His music will bring the party vibes to seven games this season, including some key matchups like the Jets vs. 49ers and Saints vs. Chiefs. And starting this Friday, ESPN will feature his track in their Week 1 promo. It’s going to be a fiesta on the field!

J Balvin will bring his beats to seven games this season, including key matchups like:

• Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

• Week 5: New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs

• Week 6: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

• Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

• Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

• Monday Night Super Wild Card: TBD

• Divisional: TBD

So, get ready to dance and cheer, Miami! Mondays are about to be lit with J Balvin’s beats.