Jade Alexander Is Subscribing to Netflix For THIS Upcoming Movie

The new feature went into effect on April 2.
Expanded features: Netflix customers watching series and movies on their television sets can now toggle among the 30-plus languages available for dubbing and subtitles (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Jade Alexander likes her old-fashioned T.V. shows and movies that come on basic cable. She’s been anti-stream for a long time, but now she says she may have to subscribe to Netflix because of the upcoming movie called ‘Nonnas’.

NONNAS follows Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) as he copes with the loss of his mother by taking a bold leap—opening an Italian restaurant where the chefs are all local grandmothers. Based on a true story, this heartfelt film serves up warmth, tradition, and the power of food to heal and connect. It’s a flavorful tribute to family, community, and the timeless recipes that bring generations together.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

