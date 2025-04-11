Jade Alexander Is Subscribing to Netflix For THIS Upcoming Movie

Netflix customers watching series and movies on their television sets can now toggle among the 30-plus languages available for dubbing and subtitles

Jade Alexander likes her old-fashioned T.V. shows and movies that come on basic cable. She’s been anti-stream for a long time, but now she says she may have to subscribe to Netflix because of the upcoming movie called ‘Nonnas’.

NONNAS follows Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) as he copes with the loss of his mother by taking a bold leap—opening an Italian restaurant where the chefs are all local grandmothers. Based on a true story, this heartfelt film serves up warmth, tradition, and the power of food to heal and connect. It’s a flavorful tribute to family, community, and the timeless recipes that bring generations together.