Tracy had our number in her speed dial so she was ready when she answered the call for the $1,000 Minute To Win It! 10 questions in 60 seconds... if she can answer them all correctly she’ll win the cash! REGISTER HERE if you want to play!

Jade Alexander Show $1,000 Minute To Win It - September 18th, 2024 Jade Alexander Show $1,000 Minute To Win It - Tracy Cruz (Hits973)