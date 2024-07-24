Jade & Just Ben Sit Down With Zach & Amanda From Broward County Animal Care

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Animal lovers UNITE! This weekend is the Summer Bash hosted by Broward County Animal Care. This is a free pet adoption event happening this Saturday, July 27th from 11 AM - 6 PM

Bring the entire family and find a FURever pet. There will be Kona Ice, interactive activities, and the illustrious JADE ALEXANDER will be there. Watch below for more info.

Make sure you head over to Broward County Animal Care at 2400 S.W. 42nd Street in Fort Lauderdale. For more info, check out their website at www.Broward.org/Animal

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

