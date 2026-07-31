Jade’s Juice

The job market has been so tough that some Gen Z job seekers are trying something a little... magical. Instead of only polishing their résumés and LinkedIn profiles, they’re paying Etsy witches anywhere from $5 to $45 for spells they hope will bring career success and good fortune. One woman said a $5 spell helped her land a full-time job after months of rejection. Whether you believe in magic or not, many say the rituals offer something just as valuable: hope and a sense of control during a difficult job search.

If your child is under 16 and rides an e-bike in Pinecrest, there’s a new rule you should know about. Parents and their children must now complete a free e-bike safety course before hitting the road. The village says it’s taking action after seeing a 500% increase in e-bike-related injuries among kids over the past five years. The goal is to help young riders stay safe as they head back to school.

Tailgate season is getting a new flavor. Cheez-It has partnered with Coors Light to create limited-edition Beer Cheese Cheez-Its, inspired by the classic pub dip. The new crackers are expected to hit store shelves this August, giving football fans a new snack to try during game day.

Manual transmissions are becoming a rarity in the United States. For the 2025 model year, just 0.6% of new vehicles sold in America came with a stick shift, compared to roughly 35% back in 1980. While they’re disappearing fast, drivers who prefer to shift their own gears can still find manual transmission options from brands like BMW, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Porsche, Subaru and Cadillac.