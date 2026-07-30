Jade’s Juice

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming the next Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix or Alesso, this could be your shot. The world’s largest beginner DJ competition and academy is making its Miami debut, and you don’t need any experience or expensive equipment to participate. Simply register, show up at M2 Nightclub in Miami Beach and, if selected, you’ll receive six weeks of training and the opportunity to perform in front of a live crowd. Check out the link below to sign up.

One of the hottest trends among Gen Z isn’t a new app or social media platform—it’s Mahjong. The centuries-old tile game is making a comeback as younger players look for ways to spend time together away from their phones. Across the country, Mahjong clubs and tournaments are attracting new fans who say they enjoy the mix of strategy, competition and face-to-face connection.

Burmese pythons aren’t the only invasive species causing problems in Florida anymore. Miami-Dade County is now home to more than 8,000 Argentine black and white tegus, giving it the highest concentration of the giant lizards anywhere in the country. The reptiles can grow more than four feet long and weigh up to 15 pounds, and they’re known to eat everything from bird and sea turtle eggs to small mammals, insects and even pet food left outside.

The sneakers Justin Bieber wore during the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show have sold for an impressive $26,400. The unreleased shoes from his SKYLRK brand were auctioned off to benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which helps expand access to education and youth soccer programs around the world. Even if his halftime performance wasn’t your favorite, the money raised will make a meaningful impact.