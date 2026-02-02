Jarrell Big Baby Miller Loses His Toupee in the Ring During Madison Square Garden Fight

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller delivered one of the most unforgettable moments in recent boxing history Saturday night — and it had nothing to do with a knockout.

Miller earned a split-decision win over Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden, but the bout went viral in Round 2 when Ibeh landed a right uppercut that sent Miller’s toupee flying off his head.

The crowd froze for a split second as the hairpiece popped loose. Instead of trying to play it off or hide it, Miller fully leaned into the chaos. Before Round 3 even began, Big Baby ripped off the toupee himself and tossed it into the stands, where it was hilariously caught by heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley.

After the fight, Miller explained the bizarre situation, saying he’d only gotten the hairpiece days earlier following a grooming mishap. According to Miller, he accidentally washed his hair with ammonia bleach instead of shampoo.

“I’m a comedian,” Miller said afterward. “You have to make fun of yourself.”

Win, loss, or flying toupee — Big Baby still knows how to steal the show