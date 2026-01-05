Jelly Roll Shows Off 275-Pound Weight Loss on Men’s Health Cover

Jelly Roll is celebrating a massive personal milestone — and the world is taking notice. The chart-topping artist just landed the cover of Men’s Health after losing an incredible 275 pounds.

At his heaviest, Jelly Roll weighed 540 pounds. Today, he’s down to 265 and says he’s living in a “dramatically different world.” While nutrition and exercise played a role, Jelly says the biggest breakthrough came when he started treating food like an addiction and addressed why he was eating.

Back in 2024, he told his wife Bunnie he wanted to be on the cover of Men’s Health by March 2026 — and he beat his own goal by two months. From prison inmate to global superstar, Jelly says this transformation may be his most powerful yet.

