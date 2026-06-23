Jessica Simpson Says You Can Slide Into Her DMs But There’s One Catch

Jessica Simpson on 'American Idol.' (Disney/Stewart Cook)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’ve ever dreamed of shooting your shot with Jessica Simpson, you might actually have a chance.

The singer and actress was spotted at LAX this week where she revealed she’s open to admirers sliding into her DMs. Before you start crafting the perfect message, though, there’s one major requirement.

You need that blue checkmark.

Watch full video on TMZ

Jessica said she’s really only paying attention to verified social media accounts, meaning anyone without verified status probably isn’t making it very far in her inbox. Tough break for the rest of us.

The timing is especially interesting given recent reports linking Simpson to Nashville music industry roadie Thomas Eisenhood following her split from former NFL player Eric Johnson. While Jessica didn’t exactly hand out dating applications at the airport, her comments certainly raised some eyebrows.

The pop star is currently on tour and meeting plenty of new people along the way. Her recent show at Ohio’s Fraze Pavilion was canceled due to weather, though she says plans are already in the works to reschedule.

So if you’ve been hoping to catch Jessica Simpson’s attention online, you may want to start by getting verified first. Apparently confidence is important, but a blue checkmark doesn’t hurt either.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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