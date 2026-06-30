John Cena’s New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take

FILE- John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX in New Orleans on April 6, 2014. Cena has been revealed as this year's WWE 2K23 video game cover star. The wrestling game is out Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)

John Cena is stepping back into the ring for another battle, but this time his opponent is hair loss.

The WWE legend shared a new photo on social media showing off his freshly shaved head as he prepares for his second hair restoration procedure. Cena posed alongside hair restoration surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson, revealing that he decided to shave his head completely to give the treatment the best chance of success.

Cena previously underwent a hair transplant and has been open about the experience. Earlier this year, he joked that the recovery process temporarily left him with what he described as an “alien head” because of the swelling after surgery.

Now he’s hoping round two delivers even better results.

Fans have applauded Cena for being so candid about hair restoration, a topic many celebrities choose to keep private. His willingness to document the process has sparked conversations about the growing popularity of hair transplants and reducing the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures for men.

Of course, judging by the reaction online, plenty of fans agree that even if the treatment doesn’t go as planned, Cena has already proven he can pull off the completely bald look just fine.