Just Ben Combines Two of His Favorite Meals Into One: TACO MACARONI!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Just Ben came across the viral meal that combines two of his favorite meals...tacos and macaroni. Shoutout to @foodiebawse on IG. I must say, this might be the greatest creation ever made. I would like to disclaim that if you don’t like spice either take all of the seeds out of the jalapenos or just leave it out completely. I left them in and was in pain!

Here’s the ingredients you’ll need.

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 box of pasta shells
  • 2 bell peppers
  • 1 half onion
  • 1 jalapeno
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 dollop of sour cream
  • 2 packs of taco seasoning
  • 3 cubes of Velveeta
  • 1 handful of Mexican cheese
  • 1 handful of Mozzarella cheese

Spices for meat:

  • Slap Ya Mama
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onion Powder
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Go ahead and boil your water and cook pasta shells.

While the pasta cooks you can start on dicing all of your veggies. Then heat up a drizzle of oil in a large pan and toss in your ground beef. Add all of your seasonings that you’d like. Chop into bits and let cook for about 10 minutes or until browned. Then toss in your veggies and cook until soft. Once cooked take out and set aside.

Time to make the cheese! Toss in a tablespoon of butter, whipping cream, sour cream, all cheeses and taco seasoning. Stir until melted.

Now toss beef, veggies, and pasta shells in and stir until it’s all covered.

BONE APPLE TEETH.


