Just Ben Cooks Sopa de Pollo!

Just Ben Cooks Sopa de Pollo Just Ben Cooks Sopa de Pollo (Just Ben)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

I was feeling a bit under the weather this week on the Jade Alexander Show and a listener suggested I try something called Sopa de Pollo to make me feel better. NEWSFLASH EVERYONE, Sopa means SOUP not SOAP!

I found Abuela’s recipe and decided to whip some up for myself.


Just Ben Cooks Sopa de Pollo Just Ben was feeling under the weather so a listener suggested he whip up some Sopa de Pollo (Hits973)


Here’s the ingredients:

  • 4 Chicken Thighs (I would use more on my second go at this)
  • 3 Roma Tomatoes
  • 5 Carrots
  • 2 Zucchinis
  • 2 Cobs of Corn
  • 1 Chili Pepper
  • 3 Pieces of Garlic
  • 1/2 White Onion
  • Cilantro
  • Lime
  • Jalapeno

Here’s how I cooked it:

Start off by boiling a large pot of water with about a tablespoon and a half of salt. Once boiling, dump the chicken thighs in. (I also through a thing of chicken bouillon in it but this is optional). Let it cook.

In the meantime, chop the tomatoes, onions, red chili (serrano might be better), and whole garlic. Use some of the chicken water (about a cup) and toss all into a blender and blend until smooth. Take all of the blended veggies and dump into chicken pot.

Next chop up the rest of the veggies as seen in the video and add those into pot and cook until everything is ready to eat! (I topped with fresh jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice)

Pretty simple and SO DAMN GOOD!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!