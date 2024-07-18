Just Ben Cooks Sopa de Pollo!

I was feeling a bit under the weather this week on the Jade Alexander Show and a listener suggested I try something called Sopa de Pollo to make me feel better. NEWSFLASH EVERYONE, Sopa means SOUP not SOAP!

Here’s the ingredients:

4 Chicken Thighs (I would use more on my second go at this)

3 Roma Tomatoes

5 Carrots

2 Zucchinis

2 Cobs of Corn

1 Chili Pepper

3 Pieces of Garlic

1/2 White Onion

Cilantro

Lime

Jalapeno

Here’s how I cooked it:

Start off by boiling a large pot of water with about a tablespoon and a half of salt. Once boiling, dump the chicken thighs in. (I also through a thing of chicken bouillon in it but this is optional). Let it cook.

In the meantime, chop the tomatoes, onions, red chili (serrano might be better), and whole garlic. Use some of the chicken water (about a cup) and toss all into a blender and blend until smooth. Take all of the blended veggies and dump into chicken pot.

Next chop up the rest of the veggies as seen in the video and add those into pot and cook until everything is ready to eat! (I topped with fresh jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice)

Pretty simple and SO DAMN GOOD!