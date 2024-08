Whatever stoner came up with this one, THANK YOU! This delicious, easy treat is well worth the three minutes it takes to make. [Idea from @hasan_eats on IG]

Simply buy Twinkies & KitKats, shove KitKat into Twinkie, and air fry at 390 for 3 minutes!

Enjoy!

Just Ben Cooks Twinkie & KitKat Just Ben Cooks Twinkie & KitKat (Hits973)