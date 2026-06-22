Just Ben’s Attempt To Help His Wife Ended With A Door To The Face

Just Ben Hits His Wife With Door
Just Ben Hits His Wife With Door Just Ben Hits His Wife With Door (Ben Harris/n/a)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

I would like to start by saying this was an accident.

Unfortunately, it was an accident that involved me, a door, and my wife’s face.

The incident occurred when my wife couldn’t see the keypad to get into a building. Being the helpful husband that I am, I stepped in, punched in the code, and confidently swung the door open.

What I failed to account for was the fact that my wife was standing directly in the path of the rapidly opening door.

The door connected. Her face lost.

Now, if this story ended there, I’d still look pretty bad. But somehow I made it worse. In the immediate aftermath, instead of accepting responsibility for launching a door into my wife’s face, I blamed her.

That’s right. My first instinct was not concern. It was defense.

In my mind, this was somehow a shared responsibility situation.

Thankfully, after approximately three seconds of reflection and realizing I was very, very wrong, I began apologizing profusely. The apologizing continued once we got inside. It continued later that day. Frankly, it may continue for the rest of my life.

The good news is she’s okay.

The bad news is there is video evidence.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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