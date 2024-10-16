Justice For Trooper! Owner of Dog Tied To Fence During Hurricane Milton Identified and Arrested

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In a distressing turn of events, a dog left abandoned just hours before Hurricane Milton struck Florida is now at the center of an animal cruelty case. The story of Trooper, a brave pup rescued from an uncertain fate, has captured the hearts of many and sparked outrage within the community.

The Rescue

As Hurricane Milton approached the Florida coastline, Trooper was discovered tied to a fence near I-75, standing in a deep puddle of water. Bodycam footage from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) revealed the harrowing scene, prompting an immediate response from authorities. Trooper was swiftly taken to the Leon County Humane Society, where he was given a clean bill of health. In a gesture of gratitude and recognition for his ordeal, he was named Trooper.

Community Outrage

The video of Trooper’s rescue went viral, igniting a firestorm of indignation among residents and law enforcement officials. The public demanded justice, and authorities committed to finding the dog’s owner. Just days later, their efforts paid off.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the owner had been identified, expressing his firm stance on the matter: “You don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm. Totally unacceptable and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

The Owner Identified

The owner, 23-year-old Giovanny Aldama Garcia, reportedly came forward to the Hillsborough County Animal Shelter with pictures of Trooper, seeking to reclaim him. However, the shelter promptly alerted law enforcement, leading to Garcia’s arrest.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez expressed her disbelief at the situation, stating, “The fact that someone could just leave this defenseless animal tied to a pole on the interstate as we were facing a category 5 hurricane is absolutely impossible for me as a dog owner and dog lover.”

Legal Consequences

As the case unfolds, Garcia faces animal cruelty charges, classified as a third-degree felony, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to five years. This serves as a reminder that neglecting an animal’s welfare can lead to serious legal repercussions.

A New Beginning for Trooper

While the legal process continues, Trooper is currently safe in Tallahassee and will soon be up for adoption. His story not only highlights the need for responsible pet ownership but also showcases the power of community advocacy in seeking justice for those who cannot speak for themselves.

As we reflect on Trooper’s ordeal, it’s essential to remember the importance of compassion and care for all animals, especially during challenging times. This story serves as a rallying cry for better protection of our furry friends and a reminder that they deserve our love and respect. Let’s hope Trooper finds a forever home where he will be cherished and safe.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

