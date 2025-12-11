Justin Bieber Just Dropped a 3D Sneaker You Have to See to Believe

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1210 -- Pictured: Musical guest Justin Bieber featuring Quavo (not pictured) performs on February 14, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Move over, Crocs — Justin Bieber is stepping into the world of bold, love-it-or-hate-it footwear with his latest Skylrk release. The pop star has teamed up with footwear tech company Zellerfeld to create the Earth Bender, a fully 3D-printed sneaker that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Bieber, 31, unveiled the futuristic design at Skylrk’s first-ever physical pop-up in Tokyo’s Shibuya district — a four-day event that drew fans, collectors and curious sneakerheads. The space-age kicks come from Bieber’s collaboration with business partner Neima Khaila, with the duo launching Skylrk earlier this year after Bieber publicly distanced himself from his Drew House brand.

A Sneaker That Looks Like It Landed From Another Planet

The Earth Bender’s design mixes soccer-cleat inspiration with a molded upper, an overturned tongue, and airy mesh detailing. Shoppers at the Tokyo pop-up were able to purchase the vibrant lilac version, while a neutral oat colorway was available strictly for trying on — but not taking home.

This isn’t Bieber’s first time experimenting with Zellerfeld’s 3D-printed technology. He was seen sporting the company’s recyclable Nami sneaker around Los Angeles in October. Zellerfeld, meanwhile, has been busy teaming up with major names, including Nike on the Air Max 1000 and Air Max 95000, and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown on a 3D-printed performance basketball shoe.

Hailey Bieber’s Touch on the Brand

Bieber’s wife, Hailey, also had a hand in the Tokyo debut. She designed the Rest Slipper in a soft tone called “Hailey Gray,” which launched at the pop-up. Hailey has been involved with Skylrk since the beginning, previously designing her “favorite jacket of all time” for the brand’s debut collection.

Inside the Pop-Up

Alongside the new sneakers, the store featured Skylrk’s signature slides, hoodies, sunglasses, and a phone case inspired by Hailey’s highly popular Rhode Lip Case. Justin even adapted the design for Skylrk so it can hold a joint or blunt — very on-brand.

Back in July, Bieber also designed matching sneakers for Hailey and their son Jack, keeping the family footwear game as coordinated as always.

With the Earth Bender officially out in the world, it looks like Justin Bieber is fully leaning into his tech-fashion era — and giving unconventional footwear lovers a brand-new obsession.