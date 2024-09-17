Justin Timberlake is coming to town!

We are giving you all the chance to win tickets to see Justin T!

Justin Timberlake Tickets

By Ian James




Justin Timberlake is coming to town! Jusin Timberlake Ticket Time! (Hits973)

Justin Timberlake is coming to town and Ben won’t stop reminding me. I mean seriously he has a bug or something... because this guy has NOT STOPPED quoting one liners from Justin Timberlake all week, throughout the office! I mean somebody get this dude a karaoke machine! Anyways tune in and listen to HITS973 for a chance to win tickets see Justin Timberlake! You know the drill; I am bringing sexy back!

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

