











Justin Timberlake is coming to town! Jusin Timberlake Ticket Time! (Hits973)

Justin Timberlake is coming to town and Ben won’t stop reminding me. I mean seriously he has a bug or something... because this guy has NOT STOPPED quoting one liners from Justin Timberlake all week, throughout the office! I mean somebody get this dude a karaoke machine! Anyways tune in and listen to HITS973 for a chance to win tickets see Justin Timberlake! You know the drill; I am bringing sexy back!