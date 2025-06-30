Karol G Is Throwing a Rooftop Party in Medellín… and You Could Be There!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Karol G attends the New York screening of Netflix's "Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful" at Whitby Hotel on May 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Okay, bichota fans—this is NOT a drill. Karol G just teamed up with Airbnb to throw the ultimate rooftop party in Medellín, Colombia… and she’s inviting 24 fans to join her. Not for a meet-and-greet. Not for a photo op. For a full-on Tropicoqueta experience, curated by Karol herself.

It’s all going down July 29th to celebrate her new album Tropicoqueta—and if you’re chosen, you’ll step straight into her colorful, tropical world: piña coladas in pineapples, body glitter and palm leaf art, DIY jewelry with local market charms, and a live performance by one of her favorite orchestras, Los Tomate’s.

And yes, Karol G will be there. Hanging, vibing, raising a toast with fans (paloma in hand, of course).

It’s free to apply, but travel and hotel are on you. Submissions are open now through July 5 at airbnb.com/karolg