Karol G Partners With Reebok for New Sneaker Campaign!

Karol G just announced a major new partnership. The global star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she has officially teamed up with Reebok as the face of its latest campaign, Born Classic. Worn for Life.
The collaboration focuses on bringing Reebok’s classic, everyday sneakers back into the spotlight. These are clean, comfortable shoes designed for real life, not hype or luxury fashion. Karol G is not just modeling the sneakers. She is helping shape how the brand connects with culture right now, especially street culture and Latina culture.
The collection drops on February 18 and includes classic styles like the Workout Plus and Freestyle, made with real leather. Some designs are unisex, while others are made specifically for women. Prices range from 75 to 90 dollars, keeping the sneakers accessible and wearable.
Fans have also pointed out that Karol G’s ex, Anuel AA, previously worked with Reebok, which has sparked conversation about whether that connection played a role or if this was simply a strategic move.
Either way, the partnership feels intentional and aligned with where Karol G is right now.
What do you think about this collaboration? Would you have liked to see Karol G partner with a different sneaker brand? Share your thoughts below.
