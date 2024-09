Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments The Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Windsor Castle Concert (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katy Perry is set to release her new album “143″ (get it... I Love You) who remembers pagers? Anyway, Katy is giving fans to hear the album with a listening party in almost every state, including Florida! The Indie Listening event is September 18th and the closest spot (as of today 9/3 is West Palm Beach).

Check out the full schedule and hear her new song “Lifetimes” on HITS 97.3 The Rhythm of Miami!