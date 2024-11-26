Keep Your Pets Safe This Thanksgiving: Foods to Avoid

A local veterinarian said she is recommending her clients who feed their dogs grain-free food to switch to an alternative.

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, love, and feasting, but for pet owners, it’s also a time to be cautious. While 1 in 3 pet parents admit to slipping their furry friend a treat from the table, that well-meaning gesture could lead to a trip to the vet. To keep your celebration joyful for everyone, here are five Thanksgiving foods to avoid sharing with pets:

Turkey Bones Turkey meat is fine in small, plain portions, but cooked bones can splinter, causing severe injuries. Skip the bones; stick to the meat.



Stuffing With toxic ingredients like onions, garlic, and herbs, stuffing is a no-go for pets. These can damage their red blood cells and cause illness.



Casseroles Rich in butter, cream, and spices, casseroles and mashed potatoes can upset your pet's stomach—best to steer clear.



Cranberry Sauce While cranberries are safe, sugary or raisin-filled sauces can be harmful, even leading to kidney damage.



Desserts Chocolate, xylitol, and other dessert ingredients are toxic to pets. Keep all sweets out of reach.



Instead, treat your pets to plain pumpkin puree, cooked turkey, or pet-safe snacks. This Thanksgiving, celebrate safely with your entire family—pets included!