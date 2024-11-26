Keep Your Pets Safe This Thanksgiving: Foods to Avoid

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, love, and feasting, but for pet owners, it’s also a time to be cautious. While 1 in 3 pet parents admit to slipping their furry friend a treat from the table, that well-meaning gesture could lead to a trip to the vet. To keep your celebration joyful for everyone, here are five Thanksgiving foods to avoid sharing with pets:

  • Turkey BonesTurkey meat is fine in small, plain portions, but cooked bones can splinter, causing severe injuries. Skip the bones; stick to the meat.
  • StuffingWith toxic ingredients like onions, garlic, and herbs, stuffing is a no-go for pets. These can damage their red blood cells and cause illness.
  • CasserolesRich in butter, cream, and spices, casseroles and mashed potatoes can upset your pet’s stomach—best to steer clear.
  • Cranberry SauceWhile cranberries are safe, sugary or raisin-filled sauces can be harmful, even leading to kidney damage.
  • DessertsChocolate, xylitol, and other dessert ingredients are toxic to pets. Keep all sweets out of reach.

Instead, treat your pets to plain pumpkin puree, cooked turkey, or pet-safe snacks. This Thanksgiving, celebrate safely with your entire family—pets included!

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

