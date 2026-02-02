Kentucky Family Brings Newborn Calf Inside During Deep Freeze and She Ends Up on the Couch

A Kentucky family facing brutally cold temperatures over the weekend did what many farmers would do in an emergency — they brought a struggling newborn calf inside. What they didn’t expect was for her to end up cozy on the couch with their kids.

The calf was born outdoors in single digit temperatures on Saturday on the Sorrell family’s farm near Mount Sterling. Mom Macey Sorrell said her husband Tanner went out to check on a pregnant cow and found the calf severely affected by the cold.

“She was just frozen,” Sorrell said. “Her umbilical cord looked like a popsicle.”

After losing a calf to frostbite last winter, the family acted fast. They brought the baby inside, cleaned off ice and afterbirth, and warmed her with towels and even a blow dryer. Soon enough, the calf was dry, fluffy, and resting on the couch next to the family’s two young children.

“They crawled up next to her like it was just the most normal thing,” Sorrell said. Her 3 year old son named the calf Sally, after a character from his favorite movie.

The family, who keeps about three dozen cows, reunited Sally with her mother the next morning. She’s now back outside and doing well.

Sorrell said she nearly didn’t post the photos online because, to them, helping animals in need is just part of farm life.