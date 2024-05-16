Key Biscayne To Ban Electric Bikes & Motorized Scooters

What started as a temporary ban on electric bikes and scooters may become permanent. In February a 66-year-old woman was fatally hit by a child riding an electric bike that led to the temporary ban. The tragedy led to outrage and debate within the community about the safety factor of electric bikes and motorized scooters.

The Village of Key Biscayne had a meeting regarding the proposal for the permanent ban which led to an almost unanimous vote with all but one of the council members voting in support.