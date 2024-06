Police respond to reported pedestrian strike A juvenile was struck while riding this motorized bicycle in the area of Lodge Avenue and Neva Drive, Harrison Twp. Tuesday June 14, 2016. (Marshall Gorby/Staff)

If you liked using your e-bike to get around Key Biscayne, from now on you will not be able to. The Village of Key Biscayne Council has permanently banned motorized scooters and electric bicycles on village streets.

The decision was made to regulate the use of these devices, as well as to address the safety concerns of members within the community of Key Biscayne.