KFC Drops Fried Chicken-Flavored Toothpaste—And Yes, It’s Real

black background, night. Lots of hot wings or strips of KFC chicken in a KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food bucket
KFC moving FILE PHOTO: KFC U.S. headquarters is moving out of its namesake state and will relocate to Texas. (sir270 - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Think your toothpaste flavor is bold? KFC just changed the game. In a quirky collab with oral care brand Hismile, the two have launched a fried chicken-flavored toothpaste—and it’s not a joke (even though it started as one).

For $13, you can snag a 60g fluoride-free tube promising the taste of KFC’s Original Recipe in every brush. Designed for sensitive teeth, it’s part of Hismile’s lineup of unconventional flavors like glazed donut and chili margarita.

If you’re all in, there’s even a matching KFC electric toothbrush for $59—complete with timer, three cleaning modes, and a bold red finish.

This flavor drop continues KFC’s tradition of offbeat merch (remember Spain’s drumstick-shaped Tamagotchi?). Supplies are limited, so if you’re brave enough to try crispy chicken vibes in your morning routine, now’s the time.

Because why just eat chicken when you can brush with it? 🐔🪥

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!