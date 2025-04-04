KFC Drops Fried Chicken-Flavored Toothpaste—And Yes, It’s Real

FILE PHOTO: KFC U.S. headquarters is moving out of its namesake state and will relocate to Texas.

Think your toothpaste flavor is bold? KFC just changed the game. In a quirky collab with oral care brand Hismile, the two have launched a fried chicken-flavored toothpaste—and it’s not a joke (even though it started as one).

For $13, you can snag a 60g fluoride-free tube promising the taste of KFC’s Original Recipe in every brush. Designed for sensitive teeth, it’s part of Hismile’s lineup of unconventional flavors like glazed donut and chili margarita.

If you’re all in, there’s even a matching KFC electric toothbrush for $59—complete with timer, three cleaning modes, and a bold red finish.

This flavor drop continues KFC’s tradition of offbeat merch (remember Spain’s drumstick-shaped Tamagotchi?). Supplies are limited, so if you’re brave enough to try crispy chicken vibes in your morning routine, now’s the time.

Because why just eat chicken when you can brush with it? 🐔🪥