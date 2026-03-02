Kid Shows Up to School With a Martini and Police Are Begging Parents to Check the Lunchbox

Somewhere between packing Doritos and finding the missing homework folder, a Georgia parent accidentally packed a whole cocktail.

The City of South Fulton Police Department had to remind families to CHECK. THE. LUNCHBOX. after a student brought a canned Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini to school. Not a juice pouch. Not a Capri Sun. An 11 percent alcohol martini.

Police posted a photo of the lunch, which looked innocent enough. Snacks. Chips. And then boom. Happy hour.

They joked online that it was not apple juice and definitely not appropriate for third period.

While the department kept things light, the message was serious. Mornings are chaotic. Coffee has not kicked in. But if it says 11 percent ABV, it does not belong next to a PB and J.

Parents. We are begging you. Tighten up.