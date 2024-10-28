Knaus Berry Farm Opens Oct. 29 for the 2024 Fall Season!

Halloween’s almost here, and so is the long-awaited opening of Knaus Berry Farm for the 2024 season! Starting Tuesday, Oct. 29, this Homestead gem is back at 15980 S.W. 248th Street, ready to serve up its famous treats, from fresh produce to those iconic cinnamon rolls.

Hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but keep in mind they’re closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Also, it’s a cash-only spot—no plastic here! You can call in orders (just not on Saturdays or holidays).

Get your cash ready, set your reminders, and let Knaus Berry Farm kickstart your Miami fall!