Krispy Kreme and Girl Scouts Team Up for Doughnuts Inspired by Classic Cookie Flavors

Two fan favorites are joining forces for a sweet limited time treat.

Krispy Kreme has officially teamed up with Girl Scouts of the USA to create a brand new collection of doughnuts inspired by some of the organization’s most iconic cookie flavors. The Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Dozen is available now, but only for a limited time beginning Monday, July 7.

The collection features three delicious cookie inspired creations:

Thin Mints Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Thin Mints cookie crumbles, dark chocolate chips and finished with a drizzle of mint green icing.

Lemon Ups Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with Lemon Crisp Kreme filling, dipped in lemon flavored icing and decorated with a bright lemon design.

Coconut Caramel Doughnut: Inspired by Samoas, also known as Caramel deLites in some regions, this Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with caramel and toasted coconut.

Krispy Kreme says the collection is designed to bring the nostalgic flavors of Girl Scout Cookies to doughnut lovers in a fun new way.

The limited edition doughnuts are available individually or by the dozen at Krispy Kreme shops and can also be ordered for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Select retailers will also carry a six pack featuring three Thin Mints doughnuts and three Original Glazed doughnuts while supplies last.

Now the big question is this. Will the Thin Mints doughnut taste even better after a trip to the freezer, just like the cookies? We have a feeling plenty of people are about to find out.