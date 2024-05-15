Krispy Kreme Goes Country

Krispy Kreme is collab-ing with Dolly Parton to get through their 9-5. The donut company released the “Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection”
Even Jolene might love this line of sweet treats with donuts like:
The Dolly Dazzler
Peachy Keen Cobbler
Banana Puddin’
Chocolate Creme Pie
It’s showtime! 🪩 Introducing my all-NEW Dolly Parton Southern Sweets x @krispykreme Doughnut Collection, featuring FOUR flavors that will make you sing 🎶— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 14, 2024
🦋 Dolly Dazzler
🍑 Peachy Keen Cobbler
🍌Banana Puddin’
🍫 Chocolate Crème Pie
For more information about the… pic.twitter.com/PbAQDCjI4X