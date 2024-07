Krispy Kreme In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022, in Daly City, California. For the first time in the fast-food behemoth’s history, McDonald’s plans to begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in select restaurants beginning Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you have a sweet tooth like me, well satisfy that craving with a FREE doughnut from Krispy Kreme!

Krispy Kreme is offering free goodies twice a week for the month of July!

You can get a free iced coffee or doughnut twice a week!

On Tuesdays in July, you can score a free doughnut.

On Fridays, get any sized iced coffee for free as long as you make a purchase.