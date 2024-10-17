Last Day To Get Your OFFICIAL Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch in Miami If You Don’t Have Tickets

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" streaming FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. It will be coming to streaming platforms on Dec. 13. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly anticipate Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” this weekend! The energy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was electric on Wednesday as die-hard Swifties flocked to a pop-up merchandise store, ready to grab their official gear before the big event.

If you’ve been dreaming of scoring some “Midnight Rain” merch, now’s your chance—especially since you don’t need a ticket to shop just yet!

A Merchandise Haven for Fans

Swifties from all over, including fans traveling from as far as Hawaii, gathered outside the stadium. The pop-up store, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., is a treasure trove of highly coveted official Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise. And the best part? It’s open to the public for a limited time!

“I’m from Pompano Beach, Florida,” shared one local fan, while another chimed in, “Kaliua on the east side of O’ahu in Hawaii.”

What’s Available?

The merchandise options are abundant, and fans were thrilled to showcase their finds. “I got the blue crewneck,” one fan exclaimed. Others couldn’t resist picking up a Miami poster, a cute quarter-zip jacket, and a beautiful beige sweatshirt. And let’s not forget the bracelets!

A spokesperson at the event assured attendees that there’s plenty of merch to go around, but they recommend arriving early to ensure you don’t miss out on the chance to connect with fellow Swifties.

Important Shopping Details

If you’re planning to hit the store, keep in mind that starting Friday, only ticket holders will be allowed access. Here’s the breakdown:

Wednesday & Thursday (Oct. 16-17) : Open to everyone, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Enter through Gate 2, and parking is free!)

: Open to everyone, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Enter through Gate 2, and parking is free!) Friday, Oct. 18 : Ticket holders only, 4:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

: Ticket holders only, 4:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 : Ticket holders only, 4:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

: Ticket holders only, 4:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: Ticket holders only, 4:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Avoiding Counterfeits

For those eager to score their Swiftie swag, be cautious! Officials warn that any merchandise purchased outside of the stadium or surrounding areas will not be considered “official.” So, stick to the pop-up store for your Taylor treasures!

Join the Swiftie Community

With the countdown officially on, the excitement among fans is contagious. “So excited to be here!” a pair of fans yelled, embodying the spirit of the Swiftie community. Whether you’re shopping for merch or preparing for the show, the camaraderie is what makes this experience truly special.

If you missed out on Wednesday, make sure to stop by on Thursday for your chance to snag some official merch before the concert begins. The Eras Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, and the journey starts with finding the perfect gear to show your Swiftie pride!