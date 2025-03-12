The Latest Men’s Trend? Shaving Off Eyelashes – But at What Cost?

In the ever-evolving world of men’s aesthetics, the latest (and most baffling) trend has arrived—eyelash trimming. Yes, men on TikTok are proudly shaving their lashes to appear more “manly,” even letting barbers take electric razors to their lash lines. But experts are waving the red flag, warning that lashes aren’t just for looks—they’re essential for eye health. Dr. Victoria Williams, a neuro-ophthalmologist, explains that lashes protect against dust, germs, and bacteria, preventing infections and keeping eyes from drying out. And according to Dr. Thomas Stokkermans, shortening lashes can lead to increased dryness—bad news for anyone who stares at screens all day (so, basically everyone). Add the risk of injury from a rogue razor near the eye, and this trend is starting to look less “manly” and more why-would-you-do-this. So, gentlemen, maybe let’s leave the lash-cutting to the professionals—or better yet, not do it at all.