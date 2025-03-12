The Latest Men’s Trend? Shaving Off Eyelashes – But at What Cost?

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In the ever-evolving world of men’s aesthetics, the latest (and most baffling) trend has arrived—eyelash trimming. Yes, men on TikTok are proudly shaving their lashes to appear more “manly,” even letting barbers take electric razors to their lash lines. But experts are waving the red flag, warning that lashes aren’t just for looks—they’re essential for eye health. Dr. Victoria Williams, a neuro-ophthalmologist, explains that lashes protect against dust, germs, and bacteria, preventing infections and keeping eyes from drying out. And according to Dr. Thomas Stokkermans, shortening lashes can lead to increased dryness—bad news for anyone who stares at screens all day (so, basically everyone). Add the risk of injury from a rogue razor near the eye, and this trend is starting to look less “manly” and more why-would-you-do-this. So, gentlemen, maybe let’s leave the lash-cutting to the professionals—or better yet, not do it at all.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

