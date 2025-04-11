LeBron Gets the Ken Treatment—and He’s Slam Dunking the Doll Game

Barbie just made a power move: LeBron James is officially joining the Dreamhouse as the brand’s first-ever Kenbassador. That’s right—King James is getting his own doll, and it’s not just about style (though you know the fade is going to be flawless). The LeBron Ken is part of a collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, celebrating his impact on and off the court—from championship rings to community roots in Akron, Ohio.

At 40, LeBron has conquered basketball, business, and now... Barbie? The crossover we didn’t know we needed has fans cheering and asking, “Does this Ken come with a lifetime Nike deal and four MVPs?” Either way, one thing’s for sure: this isn’t your average beach Ken—this one dunks.