LeBron Gets the Ken Treatment—and He’s Slam Dunking the Doll Game

LeBron James Ken doll
LeBron James is 'Kenenough' Barbie and Mattel debuts a LeBron James doll, marking the brands' first Kenbassador. (Mattel/Business Wire)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Barbie just made a power move: LeBron James is officially joining the Dreamhouse as the brand’s first-ever Kenbassador. That’s right—King James is getting his own doll, and it’s not just about style (though you know the fade is going to be flawless). The LeBron Ken is part of a collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, celebrating his impact on and off the court—from championship rings to community roots in Akron, Ohio.

At 40, LeBron has conquered basketball, business, and now... Barbie? The crossover we didn’t know we needed has fans cheering and asking, “Does this Ken come with a lifetime Nike deal and four MVPs?” Either way, one thing’s for sure: this isn’t your average beach Ken—this one dunks.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

