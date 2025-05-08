Lego Steals the Show at 2025 Miami Grand Prix with Life-Sized F1 Cars

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

At the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the spotlight wasn’t just on the race—it was on Lego’s jaw-dropping display of 10 life-sized, drivable F1 cars, each built with nearly 400,000 bricks.

Totaling almost 4 million pieces, the models were constructed around steel frames, complete with real Pirelli tires, working hydraulic brakes, and genuine F1 steering wheels. Though these electric Lego cars top out at just 12 mph, their debut in the drivers’ parade drew rave reviews.

“It feels better than the real thing,” joked McLaren’s Lando Norris. Even Max Verstappen chimed in: “I think they need to sweep the track,” after minor collisions scattered a few bricks.

Built by a 26-person team over eight months in Lego’s Czech factory, the project required 22,000 hours of meticulous design and engineering. “The biggest challenge was making space for two people inside,” said lead designer Jonatan Jurion.

From playful banter to on-track bumps, the Lego F1 cars added a unique, whimsical twist to race day. “That was the most fun drivers’ parade we’ve ever had,” said Lewis Hamilton with a smile.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

