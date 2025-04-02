Lexus Corporate Run Returns to Fort Lauderdale: What You Need to Know

Runners gather for 13th year of raising money for cancer patients
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida’s biggest office party is back! The 2025 Lexus Corporate Run returns to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 2, bringing thousands of runners and walkers together for a 5K promoting health and wellness.

The race kicks off at 6:45 p.m. in Esplanade Park, but road closures start Tuesday, April 1, to allow for setup. If you drive through Downtown Fort Lauderdale, be prepared for detours:

  • SW 2nd St. & SW 5th Ave. will be affected starting Tuesday.
  • More closures around Broward Center and Andrews Ave. will occur on race day.

For a full list of closures, plan ahead and check local traffic updates. Whether you’re running or cheering, it’s a great way to celebrate fitness in the heart of Fort Lauderdale!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

