Lexus Corporate Run Returns to Fort Lauderdale: What You Need to Know

South Florida’s biggest office party is back! The 2025 Lexus Corporate Run returns to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 2, bringing thousands of runners and walkers together for a 5K promoting health and wellness.
The race kicks off at 6:45 p.m. in Esplanade Park, but road closures start Tuesday, April 1, to allow for setup. If you drive through Downtown Fort Lauderdale, be prepared for detours:
- SW 2nd St. & SW 5th Ave. will be affected starting Tuesday.
- More closures around Broward Center and Andrews Ave. will occur on race day.
For a full list of closures, plan ahead and check local traffic updates. Whether you’re running or cheering, it’s a great way to celebrate fitness in the heart of Fort Lauderdale!