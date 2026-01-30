Lionel Messi Apparently Mixes Wine and Sprite And Says It Gets Him Drunk Faster

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks a corner kicks during the first half of the MLS Cup final soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Everyone has a strange food or drink combo they swear by, and apparently Lionel Messi is no exception.

In a recent interview, Messi revealed that while he enjoys wine, he often mixes it with Sprite — not for taste, but because, as he put it, “it hits fast.” The carbonation and sweetness make the drink easier to sip, especially while relaxing in the Miami heat.

Messi also joked that the combo pairs well with quiet time away from the chaos of family life. Classy? No. Effective? According to Messi, absolutely.