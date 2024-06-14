Lionel Messi Has One Celebrity He Wants To Meet

SOCCER: MAY 18 MLS Inter Miami CF vs DC United FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 18: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attacks with the ball in the second half during the game between DC United and Inter Miami and Saturday, May 19, 2024 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest sports star in the world is just like us... a normal person! The Inter Miami star said in a recent interview that he still has one celebrity he hasn’t met, Michael Jordan! I have so many questions. How? Lionel lives her in South Florida where pretty much EVERY celebrity, influencer and sports star lives these days and he still hasn’t run into Jordan at a Publix or something?

Let’s make it our goal (see what I did there) in 2024 to get these two GOATS together! If anyone knows Michael Jordan, let’s get him and Lionel Messi together here at the HITS 97.3 studios... or maybe the 3 of us play 18 at Jordan’s course GROVE XXiii in Hobe Sound!