Lobster Mini-Season: What is It and What You Need to Know!

Every July, excitement ripples through the waters of southern Florida as seafood enthusiasts gear up for a unique event—the Florida lobster mini-season. This two-day extravaganza, slated for July 24-25, 2024 (with an additional day on July 14 for Florida residents), grants recreational divers exclusive access to harvest spiny lobsters before commercial fishing kicks off in August.

Why Mini-Season?

Established in 1987, the mini-season aims to let divers enjoy the thrill of lobster hunting in Florida’s coastal waters before commercial operations take over. It’s a chance for residents and non-residents alike to participate in a cherished local tradition and bring home some delectable crustaceans.

Rules of Engagement

Before you don your diving gear, there are essential guidelines to follow:

1. Safety First: The most critical rule? Stay safe. Diving can be exhilarating, but it’s crucial to prioritize safety to prevent accidents.

2. Licensing Requirements: Unless exempt, participants must hold both a recreational saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit. Details on obtaining these can be found on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website.

3. Bag Limits: During mini-season, divers are allowed to harvest up to six lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, and up to 12 lobsters per person elsewhere in Florida. Possession limits apply both on and off the water, with specific rules for each day of the mini-season.

4. Size Matters: Lobsters must meet certain size requirements, with the carapace length needing to be greater than three inches, measured in the water. A measuring device must be carried at all times, and lobsters must be landed whole—separating the tail from the body in state waters is prohibited.

5. Protected Areas: Certain conservation areas, like John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and designated zones within national parks and sanctuaries, are off-limits for harvesting during mini-season. It’s crucial to know these restricted areas to avoid penalties.

Planning Your Dive

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or a first-timer, planning is key to making the most of mini-season. Consider joining a charter if you prefer guided dives, especially on the bonus mini-season day, July 14, when charters are restricted to Florida residents only. For the regular mini-season dates (July 24-25), residency restrictions do not apply to charter customers.

Embrace the Tradition

The Florida lobster mini-season isn’t just about harvesting delicious lobsters—it’s a celebration of community and tradition. Families and friends come together to enjoy the thrill of the hunt and savor the bounty of the sea. It’s an experience that connects people to Florida’s rich coastal heritage and provides a taste of adventure beneath the waves.

As July approaches, lobster enthusiasts across Florida are gearing up for another memorable mini-season. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the occasion, embrace the excitement, follow the rules, and enjoy the thrill of diving for these delectable crustaceans. Happy hunting!