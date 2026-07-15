Love Island USA Is Florida’s Most Searched TV Show of 2026 So Far!

If it feels like everyone is talking about Love Island USA, it’s because they are.

A new study from BetMGM Casino found that Love Island USA is officially Florida’s most searched TV series of 2026 so far. Researchers analyzed online search data across all 50 states and found Floridians are searching for the hit reality dating show more than any other series this year.

The popularity doesn’t stop in Florida. According to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers streamed more than 1.8 billion minutes of Love Island USA across the United States this summer.

The show is also dominating podcast conversations. BetMGM found Love Island USA ranked among the five most mentioned TV series of 2026, with more than 3,500 podcast mentions. It even ranked ahead of longtime favorites like Breaking Bad and The Office.

Whether you’ve been watching every episode or just following all the drama on social media, it’s safe to say Love Island USA has become one of the biggest TV phenomena of 2026.