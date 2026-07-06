Luxury Miami Spas Are Slashing Prices Through The End Of August

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself, this might be it.
Miami Spa Months have officially returned, offering locals and visitors the chance to experience luxury spa treatments across South Florida at discounted prices through the end of August.
According to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, participating spas are offering select services at approximately 40 percent off regular prices. Treatments are available at three price points: $109, $159, and $199.
WSVN compiled a list of participating spas, and there are plenty of incredible options throughout Miami and Miami Beach.
Some highlights include:
Brickell
- Lux MedSpa Brickell
- Healing Hands Massage and Facials
Coral Gables
- The Spa at Loews Coral Gables
- The Pampered Parlor
- Biltmore Hotel Spa
Downtown Miami
- MySpa at InterContinental Miami
- Privai Spa at Kimpton EPIC Hotel
- Dua Spa by K’Alma Spas
- Enliven Spa & Salon at JW Marriott Marquis
Key Biscayne
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne
Miami Beach
- Lapis at Fontainebleau
- Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena
- The Palms Aveda Spa
- The Spa at Carillon
- Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach
- Away Spa at W South Beach
- Wellness at National Hotel
- Plus several other luxury spas throughout South Beach and Mid Beach
Wynwood
- Sisley Cosmetics USA
- Elite Styles & Med Spa
- Sana Skin Studio
Many participating spas also include extras like access to pools, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, relaxation lounges, fitness centers, yoga classes, valet parking, and waterfront views depending on the location.
If you’ve been wanting to book a massage, facial, body scrub, or another wellness treatment without paying full price, now is one of the best times of the year to do it.
For the complete list of participating spas and available treatments, WSVN has compiled the full guide, and guests should contact individual spas directly for booking information and availability.