Luxury Miami Spas Are Slashing Prices Through The End Of August

Understanding different types of massage therapy to rejuvenate you

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself, this might be it.

Miami Spa Months have officially returned, offering locals and visitors the chance to experience luxury spa treatments across South Florida at discounted prices through the end of August.

According to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, participating spas are offering select services at approximately 40 percent off regular prices. Treatments are available at three price points: $109, $159, and $199.

WSVN compiled a list of participating spas, and there are plenty of incredible options throughout Miami and Miami Beach.

Some highlights include:

Brickell

Lux MedSpa Brickell

Healing Hands Massage and Facials

Coral Gables

The Spa at Loews Coral Gables

The Pampered Parlor

Biltmore Hotel Spa

Downtown Miami

MySpa at InterContinental Miami

Privai Spa at Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Dua Spa by K’Alma Spas

Enliven Spa & Salon at JW Marriott Marquis

Key Biscayne

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne

Miami Beach

Lapis at Fontainebleau

Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena

The Palms Aveda Spa

The Spa at Carillon

Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach

Away Spa at W South Beach

Wellness at National Hotel

Plus several other luxury spas throughout South Beach and Mid Beach

Wynwood

Sisley Cosmetics USA

Elite Styles & Med Spa

Sana Skin Studio

Many participating spas also include extras like access to pools, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, relaxation lounges, fitness centers, yoga classes, valet parking, and waterfront views depending on the location.

If you’ve been wanting to book a massage, facial, body scrub, or another wellness treatment without paying full price, now is one of the best times of the year to do it.

For the complete list of participating spas and available treatments, WSVN has compiled the full guide, and guests should contact individual spas directly for booking information and availability.