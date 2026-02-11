Lyft’s New Teen Ride Option Is Now Available in Miami!

Lyft for teens launches in Atlanta, more than 200 other cities

If you have kids, nieces, nephews, or younger siblings, this is something you may want to know.

Lyft has officially launched a new ride-sharing option called Lyft Teen, and it is now available in Miami.

The service is designed specifically for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. Parents with a verified Lyft account can create a teen profile, manage the account, and track their child’s live location during rides. That means parents can see where their teen is in real time while the trip is in progress.

According to Lyft, only drivers who meet the company’s highest standards will be allowed to transport teens. These drivers must pass background checks, maintain strong driving records, and have consistently positive feedback.

The goal is to provide a safer and more affordable way for teenagers to get to school, practice, work, or wherever they need to go, while still giving parents oversight.

The feature is rolling out in more than 200 cities across the United States, including Miami.

Would you use Lyft Teen for your child, or does this raise more questions for you?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!