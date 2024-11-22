A Man Gets Duct-Taped By Fellow Passengers After He Tries To Exit Plane Mid-Flight

What do you do when someone tries to exit a plane at 35,000 feet? Apparently, the answer is duct tape.

On Tuesday morning, an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Dallas turned into an impromptu wrestling match when a Canadian passenger decided he wanted some fresh air. Allegedly asking to open the cabin door mid-flight (yes, that door), he got a firm “no” from a flight attendant. Instead of taking the hint, he tried to make a break for it, reportedly striking the attendant in the process.

Cue the passengers, who channeled their inner superheroes and sprang into action. With teamwork worthy of an Olympic medal, they subdued the unruly flyer while a flight attendant passed around duct tape. (We can only hope they said, “Hold still, eh?” for his Canadian sensibilities.)

By the time the flight landed, the passenger was duct-taped like a burrito and handed over to authorities, who rolled him away in a wheelchair for a medical evaluation.

The flight attendant, shaken but determined, is recovering, and the FBI is on the case.

Moral of the story? Duct tape isn’t just for fixing things—it’s also for saving flights from unexpected turbulence.