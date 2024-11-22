A Man Gets Duct-Taped By Fellow Passengers After He Tries To Exit Plane Mid-Flight

Passenger on flight is duct-taped to seat after being unruling
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

What do you do when someone tries to exit a plane at 35,000 feet? Apparently, the answer is duct tape.

On Tuesday morning, an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Dallas turned into an impromptu wrestling match when a Canadian passenger decided he wanted some fresh air. Allegedly asking to open the cabin door mid-flight (yes, that door), he got a firm “no” from a flight attendant. Instead of taking the hint, he tried to make a break for it, reportedly striking the attendant in the process.

Cue the passengers, who channeled their inner superheroes and sprang into action. With teamwork worthy of an Olympic medal, they subdued the unruly flyer while a flight attendant passed around duct tape. (We can only hope they said, “Hold still, eh?” for his Canadian sensibilities.)

By the time the flight landed, the passenger was duct-taped like a burrito and handed over to authorities, who rolled him away in a wheelchair for a medical evaluation.

The flight attendant, shaken but determined, is recovering, and the FBI is on the case.

Moral of the story? Duct tape isn’t just for fixing things—it’s also for saving flights from unexpected turbulence.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!