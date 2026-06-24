Marlins Are Looking For The Saddest Dog In Miami After Viral Hot Dog Snub

Engineer stops train to save lost dog A British train driver spotted a frightened pug by the tracks and stopped the train to rescue her. (Alina Valetka/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

One Miami Marlins fan had the time of their life at loanDepot park Monday night. Another left with what may be the most heartbreaking expression ever caught on camera.

During the Marlins’ Bark at the Park game against the Texas Rangers, dogs from across South Florida joined their owners for a night of baseball. While fans enjoyed the action on the field, one lucky pup got to enjoy an iconic ballpark hot dog after its owners shared part of their snack.

Unfortunately, the dog sitting just one row behind wasn’t as lucky.

The Marlins television broadcast captured the hilarious moment as the first dog happily munched away while the second stared on in disbelief. The disappointed pup’s expression quickly stole the show, with social media users comparing its look of sadness and jealousy to something straight out of a human sitcom.

The viral moment became such a hit that the Marlins are now trying to track down the four legged fan. The team posted a hilarious “Wanted” graphic on social media featuring the dog’s unforgettable face and asking fans to help identify it.

The reward for finding the sad pup? A dream day at loanDepot park.

While the Marlins haven’t revealed exactly what that dream day includes, it’s probably safe to assume there will be plenty of hot dogs involved this time around.

Sometimes baseball isn’t just about what happens on the field.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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