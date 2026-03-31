Martha Stewart Finally Calls Out Knicks Star Jalen Brunson After He Broke Her Toe Courtside

Okay so imagine you’re just casually sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game, living your best life… and then boom… an NBA player crashes into you and breaks your toe.

That’s exactly what happened to Martha Stewart last May at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson dove for a loose ball, flew out of bounds, and basically landed directly on her… even ended up sitting on her lap. Meanwhile Martha’s just there in open-toe sandals like “it’s okay”… except it was absolutely NOT okay because her toe was fully broken.

She said she knew immediately. Which is terrifying and also kind of impressive.

Fast forward almost a year and she finally confronts him on his podcast (icon behavior), where he’s super apologetic but also like… “I don’t remember that happening.” Sir??? You broke Martha Stewart.

She even went straight from the game to the hospital… after sitting through overtime. That’s toughness. That’s commitment. That’s a woman who refuses to leave early.

They’re now calling it the “Stewart-Brunson fracture,” which honestly sounds like a law firm.

No bad blood though. Martha fully blames herself for wearing open-toe shoes to a basketball game, calling the whole thing silly and stupid… which is fair.

Moral of the story: if you’re sitting courtside… maybe wear closed-toe shoes. Or a helmet. Or full football pads just to be safe.