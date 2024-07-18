Martica Lopez challenges Mayor Francis Suarez to a CAFECITO DUAL!

Miami Readies For Former President Trump's Arraignment In Federal Court MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media at the Miami Police Department about former President Donald Trump's appearance at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. A federal grand jury has indicted Trump as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents and will report to the federal courthouse on Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that I am the official “cafecito maker” for HITS. From the moment I walk into the building, I am being BOMBARDED by everyone to make some Cuban Coffee to get their day going. With that being said, there is a video circulating on Instagram of Mayor Francis Suarez making some cafecito for his staff. Well let’s just say I am curious to see if the Mayor’s “Espumita game” is stronger than mine. What do you say, Mr. Mayor? You, me, cafecito-off in the HITS 97.3 STUDIO? Your move, Mr. Suarez!