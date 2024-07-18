Martica Lopez challenges Mayor Francis Suarez to a CAFECITO DUAL!

It’s no secret that I am the official “cafecito maker” for HITS. From the moment I walk into the building, I am being BOMBARDED by everyone to make some Cuban Coffee to get their day going. With that being said, there is a video circulating on Instagram of Mayor Francis Suarez making some cafecito for his staff. Well let’s just say I am curious to see if the Mayor’s “Espumita game” is stronger than mine. What do you say, Mr. Mayor? You, me, cafecito-off in the HITS 97.3 STUDIO? Your move, Mr. Suarez!
