Martica Lopez Chats with Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis About “Honest Renovations” Season 2!

I recently had an amazing chat with Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis about their show, “Honest Renovations,” which is back for a sizzling second season on The Roku Channel.

Jessica and Lizzy couldn’t be more excited about the new season, which premiered on August 23, 2024. These besties are back at it, helping parents renovate their homes to make them more functional and fabulous.

The magic of their friendship truly shines on screen. You can see how their chemistry and teamwork make the show not just about home makeovers, but also about love and support. They’re all about making each home better for the families living in them, and every episode is packed with emotion and gratitude.

Of course, I couldn’t let Jessica go without asking her about Chris Evans, her former co-star from Fantastic Four. He made a surprise cameo in the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie as Johnny Storm and if you would like to know what Jessica thought about it, you have to watch the interview to find out!

Ready to watch “Honest Renovations” and see these dynamic ladies in action? You can stream it for FREE on The Roku Channel—no subscription needed. Just download The Roku Channel app or watch online, and you’re set for a binge-worthy experience!

So grab your snacks, get comfy, and tune in for some incredible home transformations and fun surprises with Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis!



