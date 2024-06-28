Martica's favorite moments during Disney's 'Dreams That Soar' Drone Show!

If you haven’t visited Walt Disney World latley, get ready to be amazed at Disney Springs with Disney Dreams That Soar presented by AT&T! They’ve got this awesome drone show where more than 30 of your favorite Disney characters fly high in the sky at night. Using over 800 drones, they light up the sky with cool quotes from movies like Peter Pan, Dumbo, Wall-E, Big Hero 6, and even Star Wars! You can catch this super cool show every night until September 2. And hey, don’t forget your MagicBand+—it might just add some extra magic to your night while you’re watching the drones light up the sky!

To view some of Martica’s favorite moments, make sure to click right on the Instagram post!